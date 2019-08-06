Meet Yale’s First Black Student Body President, Kahlil Greene

Kahlil Greene made history in May when he became the first African American student body president at Yale University.

The Maryland native is preparing for his Junior year at Yale and told a local news station he decided to run to “amplify the voices of the underserved communities on campus, especially students of color.”

He also added, his election “symbolizes the progress the university has made over the years.” He also made sure to mention that there’s still much to be done.

Source: Essence

