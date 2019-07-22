Prince’s Estate Wins Legal Fight Over Bootlegging His Music

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today… to say that Prince’s estate has won a multi-million dollar legal fight with a record label that bootlegged the late artist’s music. TMZ reports Eye Records has been ordered to pay the estate seven-million dollars in reparations and take down 18 Prince compilations released since his death more than three years ago. The compilations included live performances and unreleased tracks. Prince’s estate argued that Eye Records did not have rights to release his music.

