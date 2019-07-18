Azriel Clary’s father went live to send a message to his daughter after the arrest of R. Kelly and his bail was denied.
Rumors have been floating around that R. Kelly’s most famous boo’s Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary are seeking financial help after Daddy aka R. Kelly’s bail was denied. Well Angelo Clary, Azriel’s father went live to let his baby girl know that look your family still loves you and are here for you for whatever she needs even if that means putting her and Joycelyn up in spot. He can’t pay for The Trump but he can put her up somewhere nice. He also wanted Azriel to know that he is the same loving funny father that he has always been he just wants her to talk.
Take a look at all of what Angelo Clary had to say in the live video below.
Azriel Clary’s Dad Is Willing To Pay Her Rent If She Bounces [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com