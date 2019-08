Convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman may serve his life sentence in Colorado’s Supermax prison. At a news conference following his sentencing hearing, Guzman’s attorney said no final destination was set, but presumed Guzman would be sent to the Colorado facility. Current Supermax inmates include Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev ,Terry Nichols from the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski.

(Source-CNN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: