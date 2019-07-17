After filing for divorce in 2017, Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert’s marriage has officially come to an end. Their divorce was recently finalized, according to documents obtained by TMZ.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Tamar and Vince, who share a son together and even had their own reality show, were married for almost nine years. They began dating in 2003 and got married in 2008.
While they just became single by law, Tamar’s heart was already taken by her Nigerian boyfriend, David.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
SEE ALSO: Tamar Braxton Gets Fan Together For Slick Comment Under Her Man’s Photo
SEE ALSO: Tamar Braxton Has A New Man; Reveals Childhood Molestation
SEE ALSO: Cause of Death For Toni Braxton’s Niece Revealed
We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
1. Mike EppsSource:false 1 of 7
2. Janet Jackson has been divorced…twice.Source:false 2 of 7
3. Tamar Braxton & Vincent filed for divorceSource:false 3 of 7
4. ‘All My Children’ star and current guest star on ‘Power’ Debbi Morgan has been married…and divorced four times.Source:false 4 of 7
5. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were once husband and wife.Source:false 5 of 7
6. Gina Torres & Laurence Fishburne were officially divorced in October of 2017Source:false 6 of 7
7. Jill ScottSource:false 7 of 7
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s Divorce Finalized was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com