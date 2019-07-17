‘When They See Us’ Will Be Rockin The 2019 Emmy Stage!!

Congratulations are in order!! Ava DuVernay awakened the world with her masterfully done NETFLIX docu-series ‘When They See Us’, the story of 5 young men that were wrongfully convicted for the brutal rape of a Central Park jogger. The media painted them the Central Park Five but God made them The Exonerated Five. And for a film that DuVernay wasn’t quite sure how well watched it would be watched it literally trend number 1 the day it was released, and now her works are going on to receive some of the well earned shine it deserves by being honored with an Emmy Award nomination.
Actor Jharrel Jerome who did the amazing job of playing the powerful role of Exonerated Five, Korey Wise, received the OMG news and immediately took to his Instagram to share that he has earned the nomination for an Emmy Award for Lead Actor In a Limited Series or Movie.
Ava DuVernay also took to her Twitter to share the news of ‘When They See Us’ receiving a nomination in the category of Outstanding Limited Series by giving us the response Korey Wise when she told him to get his tux ready, he said to her “You did that Queen”!!
These nominations are the equivalent of a music entertainer earning a nomination for a Grammy.
We will be sure to be watching and rooting for Ava DuVernay, the cast and crew of ‘When They See Us’ but more importantly The Exonerated 5 (Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise), for their truth being told and our eye’s being awakened at The 2019 Emmy Awards show that will take place September 22nd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Take a look at TEAM ‘When They See Us’ posts below
View this post on Instagram
omgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomg omgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomg omgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomg omgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomg 😭 blessed, honored, bewildered, shocked. Ill have better words to say a little later but right now i cant breathe, I LOVE YOU FAM 💛
‘When They See Us’ Will Be Rockin The 2019 Emmy Stage!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com