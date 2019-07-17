R&B Singer R. Kelly Held Without Bond

R. Kelly is going to be staying put for awhile. A Federal judge ordered he be held without bond on sex crime charges. This means Kelly will be taken from Chicago to New York to face a separate count of allegedly sexually abusing girls across the country. Kelly was arrested Thursday evening and faces a total of 18 charges in Chicago and New York. Kelly’s attorney argue there’s no evidence he’s a risk to children, but prosecutors say the 52-year-old is an “extreme danger.”

(Source-CNN)

