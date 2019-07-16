Entertainment Buzz
Start Expecting New Music From Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott may have just teased that she will be releasing new music soon.

This week she graced the cover of Marie Claire Magazine and she sat down in the interview and talked music.

Missy recently responded to a fan on Twitter who told the Songwriters Hall of Fame that they missed her music, Missy was quick to respond, tweeting that she had new music on the way followed by, “Don’t sleep on me.”

Fans are overly excited for what’s to come!

