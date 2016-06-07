Happy Birthday Prince! Your Guide To Celebrating His Life And Music

Today Prince would have been 58 years old and there is a global celebration of His Royal Badness’ life and music. The Governor of Minnesota, Marc Dayton, has officially declared June 7th “Prince Day” in his state. You can join the celebration on social media and via various Prince Facebook and Instagram pages. Here’s our guide to celebrating the life and work of a musical genius.

Finding out new things about the artist you thought you knew now that there’s so much video flooding the web? Well, here are the 7 top performances online (at least for the moment).

1. “Love We Make”

2. “Purple Rain” American Music Awards 1985

3.NAACP Awards 2005

4. “Baby I’m A Star/Take Me With You” Landover, MD 1985

5. “Cool” Welcome To America Tour North Carolina 2011

6. ‘Nothing Compares To You’ with Mary J. Blige Inglewood, CA 2011

7. ‘Purple Rain’ Staples Center 2004

7 Prince Online Groups To Celebrate His Life And Music

On Facebook:

Prince BDay

We Love Prince Tribute Group

NPG Underground

The Prince Museum

Prince Live The Best

The Purple Stream

R.I.P. Prince Rogers Nelson

More Than 7 Prince Collaborators Online:

Andre Cymone

Dez Dickerson

Morris Day

Andy Allo

Judith Hill

Shelby J.

Sheila E.

Official Cat Glover

Michael Bland

Hannah Welton

Donna Grantis

7 Overlooked Prince Songs You Should Know:

1.”Way Back Home” – Art Official Age (2014)

2.”Black Muse” – HitNRun Phase 2 (2015)

3. “5 Women” – The Vault -Old Friends 4 Sale (1999)

4. “Colonized Mind” – LotusFlower (2009)

5. “Family Name” The Rainbow Children (2001)

6. “Savior” – Emancipation (1996)

7. “And God Created Woman” Symbol Album (1992)

7 Prince Albums You Need To Hear

1, Art Official Age (2014)

2, The Rainbow Children (2009)

3, HitNRun Phase 2 (2015)

4. The Vault Old Friends 4 Sale (1999)

5. LotusFlower (2009)

6. GoldNigga (1993)

7. The Gold Experience (1995)

