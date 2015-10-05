Angie Stone “2 Bad Habits” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Angie Stone, neo-soul and hip-hop pioneer, has finally returned to bless us with new music! The cute new video for her latest single, “2 Bad Habits” is first from her upcoming album “Dream,” which will be released November 2015!

Angie paints a portrait of all of us and our bad habits in her smooth, sunny new jam. We can’t wait for a full new project from our favorite mahogany soul, but in the meantime, check out the video for “2 Bad Habits” above!

RELATED: Angie Stone Explains How “Brotha” Is Relevant Now More Than Ever

