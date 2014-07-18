Any man over 6′ 2″ understands the big man’s fashion struggle. In this video JRSPortBrief sits down with Oklahoma City Thunder star Serge Ibaka to talk about his style before the 2014 ESPYs.
In the interview the dominant center reveals how he finds the right look for his 6′ 10″ frame. JR also gets consultation help from stylist Kesha McLeod who helped Ibaka pick the right size 16 shoe to complement his suit.
Drake Hosts 2014 ESPYS [PHOTOS]
OKC’s Serge Ibaka Shows How To Dress When You’re 6’10″ [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com