Wesley Warren Jr., ‘The Man With The 132-Lb. Scrotum’ Speaks On Condition (Video)

Wesley Warren Jr. had an household accident in May of 2008 that changed his life. Now, he just wants to earn a living and let people understand what he has been through.

Speaking with Huffpost Live about the mishap he said, “I woke up the next day, and my scrotum was the size of a honeydew melon. My personal hell was just beginning.”

Over the next months, his scrotum grew 3 pounds or more a month, leading to the present-day situation where he is internationally famous for being ‘The Man With 132-Lb. Scrotum’, as seen on a TLC special this Monday.

“Even when I got offers to help, it was hard. My scrotum was so large I couldn’t get on a plane. I was too big to use an airplane restroom.”

Recently, Warren has undergone surgery to remove the scrotal lymphedema, a disorder that cause the scrotum to become “extremely large as lymph fluid and tissue accumulates.” Warren spent 13 hours on the operating table, weighing 552 pounds before surgery and 200 pounds lighter afterwards.

Warren readily acknowledges that lifestyle changes such as watching his weight are long overdue. Yet and still, he wishes many Americans had better access to healthcare.

“Right now, we have one party in this country that can stifle everything. I actually get where the Republicans are coming from. But we’ve become what the old Soviet Union used to be — a country that can’t meet the basic needs of its people. That’s sad.”

…and yes, Warren spoke about his sex life…or lack thereof. The condition made it so he was left with “little to no testosterone”, which he says may have actually been a blessing in disguise.

“Imagine if I had desires…There isn’t anything I could’ve done about it. That would be a personal kind of hell.”

See a bit from the TLC special below…

