Really? Ted Nugent To Call Upcoming Tour “Black Power 2013″

The “I’ll-be-dead-or-in-jail-if-Obama wins” Ted Nugent (pictured) has made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t support President Barack Obama or Democrats. Still, in an odd attempt to curry favor with Black America’s issues, Nugent recently announced that his upcoming tour will be called “Black Power 2013,” according to World Net Daily.

The legendary rock musician reportedly said:

“Barack Obama, the guy who received roughly 93 percent of Black American votes, is the clear and present engineer of the destruction of Black America. “As a MotorCity Motown guy whose gravity-defying career pivots on my intense adulation for my Black musical heroes, it pains me deeply to witness this self-inflicted destructo derby. “The destruction of Blacks has been engineered by President Obama’s party for at least the last 50 years. The New Deal was a raw deal, and The Great Society experiment didn’t turn out to be so great after all. It has been an unmitigated disaster for Black Americans.” “The truth is that the Democratic Party has been the engineer of the destruction of black Americans, and everyone knows it except the very people who need to know it the most – black Americans.” “There is no doubt that my 2013 tour will be the best of my life. With world-class virtuosos paying tribute to our Black heroes nightly, it is only fitting that this year’s tour is aptly titled, “Ted Nugent Black Power 2013.” Say it loud: my music is Black and I’m proud!”

Nugent’s sudden concern for African-American struggles may seem unusual, given his statement at a Glenn Beck rally, where he said, “There’s a lot of White people in this crowd — I like that!”

He also questioned if it would’ve been better if the South had won the Civil War. And how could we forget the issue of Nugent calling himself a “Black Jew at a Nazi-Klan rally” in response to controversy his Obama comment generated.

Watch Ted Nugent make his “dead or in jail” comments here:

But Nugent did note that his musical influences include Blacks, such as Bo Diddly, Little Richard, and B.B. King.

What do you think?

Sound Off!

