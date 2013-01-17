Andrew Palmer (pictured) of Bingham Farms, Mich., received the Heroism Award Wednesday from the Boy Scouts Of America for saving his family from their burning home last year, Fox 2 News Detroit.

SEE ALSO: Michelle Williams Opens Up About Depression Battle, Talks New Album

Back in August 2011, Palmer awoke to find his house engulfed in flames. But rather than freak out, the fifth grader took immediate action. He told his mother, then ran down the hall yelling “Fire!” and waking up his sister. Palmer’s mother, Jann, woke up his two brothers. His father wasn’t home at the time of the fire, but he was understandably filled with pride. “I’m really proud of what he did,” Lewis Palmer told Fox 2 News.

At Palmer’s school, Bingham Elementary, the kind words kept coming. “We always say our motto is we’re bringing our Bingham best, and Andrew’s really personified that,” Principal Russ Falcone said, according to WXYZ. The school honored Palmer for his brave actions last year as well.

Watch a video of Palmer receiving his award:

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the fire, which forced the Palmers to move out for 8 months while their house was renovated.

Southland Fire Chief Keith Rowley will also give Palmer a Tribute Award from Southfield Mayor Brenda Lawrence.

SEE ALSO: RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Is Engaged!

Black Nobel Peace Prize Winners

Start Gallery

Cub Scout Honored For Saving Family From Fire Last Summer was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: