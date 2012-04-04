IT’S THEIR ANNIVERSARY: The Carters CELEBRATE “4″ Years Of Marriage….While Beyonce Kicks Off Her OFFICIAL Tumblr (SNEAK PEAK)

Today, Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z and R&B (even though some have moved her into Pop too) Queen Beyonce celebrate four years of keeping a ring on it. And Beyonce is celebrating by kicking off her official Tumblr with her own stash of personal pics for her swarms of fans in her “Beyhive”. Check out a sneak peek inside and celebrate in the gallery…

Any Beyonce stan knows that “4″ is her (and her hubby’s) favorite number, for many reasons. So it’s only right Bey does something extra special for their 4th wedding anniversary…like opening up a more personal part of her life via her new Tumblr account. Even her babyhad one before she did.

Though they initially kept their relationship on the hush-hush, the couple has now become one of the most powerful duos in the industry and isn’t scared to offer up a peek inside their relationship any longer.

Her Tumblr designer, Matthew Siskin, revealed that Bey has over 150 pics to start off with…and there’s plenty more to come. Check out a few sneak peeks (including the one above) of what will be on the official Beyonce Tumblr when it opens today (the password requirement will be removed when it officially opens) and the twosome’s anniversary gallery below:

Cute!!

Also On 106.7 WTLC: