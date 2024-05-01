X Re-Signs Content Agreement With NFL

X/Twitter may have 99 problems but the NFL’s not one. The league announced the extension of their content agreement on Tuesday, making the announcement on the social media platform.

“A dream team of epic proportions!” X CEO Linda Yaccarino posted. “Whether you’re at the game or streaming it live, the energy from fans is contagious on X — sharing the thrill of every tackle and touchdown as it happens!”

The NFL and Twitter, now known as X, have had a content sharing deal in place since 2013. Despite a change of ownership when Elon Musk bought and renamed the platform in 2022, NFL fans still head to the app when big NFL games are on, when trades are made and during any other NFL newsmaking events.

The deal means that NFL content will remain on X in real-time including in-game highlights and all touchdowns.

“X will continue to delight users with NFL in-progress game highlights including all touchdowns moments after they happen in the game,” X said in a statement. “Under this multiyear deal extension, the NFL and X will bring even more custom content for brands to sponsor in the form of co-branded highlights, sponsored Spaces, polls, and other creative formats. Let’s go!”

However, Musk’s lack of regulation on X has led to challenges for the NFL, such as when sponsored content appeared on the feeds of white nationalists in 2023. The league was forced to respond after several who also espoused anti-vaccine conspiracy theories appeared to be endorsed by the league.

“NFL unequivocally denounces any form of hate speech and has absolutely no association with these individuals or any group that promotes racism,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT in response. “As soon as this was brought to our attention, we immediately expressed our concerns to X to understand and rectify the issue.”

Apparently, that situation has been corrected to the league’s satisfaction and they are comfortable remaining on the platform.

Yaccarino also promised a new way for fans to engage with the X TV app, coming soon. In April she said it would “be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen.”

Though X TV has not yet reached a beta testing stage, Musk himself commented on its development – or at least reshared info from its design team on a “tweet” they posted.

