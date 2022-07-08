Watch This: Usher’s Tiny Desk Concert Clip Turns Into A Funny Viral Meme

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Leave it up to Twitter to turn a clip of Usher’s Tiny Desk Concert into a funny viral meme.

In honor of Black Music Month, Usher performed some of his hit classics in a 25-minute NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. The R&B singer sang a range of songs from his albums My Way, 8701, and Confessions. When the beat dropped for the iconic Confessions Part II dropped, he says the ad-lib “watch this” while bouncing back and forth and his fingers in a peace sign over his eyes. Though the original song has the same ad-lib, social media thought the hand movements made it worth capturing it as a meme.

Of course, when one tweet kicks it off, others join in making it funnier and more relatable as it goes on. See some of the funniest tweets and Usher’s Tiny Desk Concert below.

