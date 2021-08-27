TRIED IT: Dermablend’s CC Cream Got My Complexion All The Way Together

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

No matter what skin type you’re working with, finding a base makeup product sans a heavy feel is the ultimate goal. While there are some foundations that fit the bill, some days naturally call for a lightweight offering that can cover all the bases. This is where Dermablend’s Continuous Correction CC Cream comes into play.

CC cream is considered to be middle ground in the category of base makeup. Similar to foundation, CC cream provides medium-to-full coverage. This product also works to even out discoloration or redness, while also providing skin-loving ingredients that are similar to a BB cream. Not to mention, CC creams are formulated with SPF, which works in your favor to protect against sun damage. On days where lightweight coverage is a priority, Dermablend’s Continuous Correction CC Cream SPF 50+ ($39, Dermablend.com) seems like the obvious choice.

Aside from its amazing coverage, this CC cream offers a weightless and breathable formula that doesn’t clog pores. Plus, it’s fade-resistant, provides up to 24-hour wear and is suitable for all skin types. Best of all, this dermatologist-approved cream is infused with SPF to help keep harmful UVA and UVB rays at bay. It also formulated with antioxidants and helps to visibly reduce the look of hyperpigmentation, dark spots and age spots to leave you with a flawless complexion.

Contributing Writer Tatayana Yomary and Editor Marsha B. gave Dermablend’s Continuous Correction CC cream a try and documented their results. Here’s what they had to say.

