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Power Book III Season 5 Premiere Date Confirmed

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals: Raq Is Back

Published on May 20, 2026

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Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Source: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals: Raq Is Back

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” released a trailer for its fifth and final season, returning to Starz on June 12. The trailer features Joey Bada$$ as Unique and Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark in the drug business. The season will see Kanan’s mother, played by Patina Miller, making a return, setting the stage for a reckoning in the Queens drug game. The show promises a mix of alliances, sacrifices, and power struggles as Kanan solidifies his place in the dangerous business. The season will feature a star-studded cast and is set to premiere on June 12. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/joey-badass-power-raising-kanan-trailer-season-5-1236252198/

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