Source: Rickey Smiley Morning Show / rickey smiley

Barack Obama reflects on hip-hop, gospel, and protest songs in sweeping essay about America

Former President Barack Obama reflects on the power of music in shaping both his presidency and the country in a new essay for Rolling Stone. He describes music as a storytelling tool that has guided America through its history, from spirituals and gospel to protest songs and hip-hop. Obama reveals that rap music became part of his pre-debate ritual during his first presidential campaign, helping him connect with the people he hoped to represent. He argues that Black music has long served as America’s emotional conscience, documenting social upheaval and pushing the culture forward. The essay arrives ahead of the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, which will include a recording studio and performance space to support future generations of artists and storytellers. Source: https://thegrio.com/2026/05/19/barack-obama-music-essay-hip-hop-journalism/