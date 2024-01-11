Tom Joyner Speaks On Fantastic Voyage 2024: “The Party Is Always Right Up Under Your Shoes!”

If you haven’t done so already, now is the perfect time to book your cabins for the annual Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage cruise, sailing out for 2024 from April 27 to May 4 with ports of call in Labadeem – Haiti, Puerto Plata – Dominican Republic and San Juan – Puerto Rico! You can do so by clicking here, and even directly by calling 214-495-1963.

Before the boat party of the year sets sail though, the head honcho himself Tom Joyner called into The D.L. Hughley Show today with a personal Fantastic Voyage invite, in addition to a brief breakdown on why this is definitely how you’ll want to be “cruising” through the upcoming spring season.





The lineup? Wild! The activities? Fruitful! The latinas? Well, let’s just say D.L. will get his full taste of eye candy when he docks the cruise — as he promised Mr. Joyner live on-air, of course! Thankfully there’s not much convincing that needs to be done to get anyone on the Fantastic Voyage cruise this year, especially with live musical performances coming from the likes of Earth, Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Bobby Brown, Tank, Ralph Tresvant, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Kirk Franklin and the dynamic rap duo of Method Man & Redman.

“It’s about the party,” Joyner assured everyone listening on what to expect — and he’s being literal! “The party is always right up under your shoes; we party 24/7!”

Listen to Tom Joyner break down the essentials to Fantastic Voyage 2024 above, and peep some photos from how things went down last year during Fantastic Voyage 2023 below:

