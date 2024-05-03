Listen Live
Local

19-year-old Arrested for Northwest Side Murder

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man for his alleged role in a northwest side murder.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, IMPD Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of North High School Road on a report of a person down. When officers arrived, they located an adult male outside of a vehicle with gunshot wound injuries. Medical services arrived, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

While on the scene, officers learned that the suspect had fled on foot shortly before they arrived. Officers established a perimeter and began to search the area with the assistance of K-9 units and a drone, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office assisted, and determined the exact manner and cause of death.

Detectives continued their investigation, and based on various evidence, including information provided by witnesses, they were able to identify 19-year-old Daryion Caldwell as the alleged suspect. On Thursday, IMPD detectives, the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force, and the IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics team took Caldwell into custody and transported him to the IMPD homicide office for an interview.

After consulting with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Caldwell was arrested for murder and robbery.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Detective Kyle Hoover at 317-327-3475 or by email at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.

The post 19-year-old Arrested for Northwest Side Murder appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

19-year-old Arrested for Northwest Side Murder  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Local

‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Recording Artists

Exclusive Interview with R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant

Photos from Jerry Wades Celebration of Life on Monument Circle 85 items
Local

RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close