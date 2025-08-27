Listen Live
The Greatest Michael Jackson Music Videos of All Time

Published on August 27, 2025

Michael Jackson didn’t just dominate the charts — he reinvented the music video itself.

Blending film, fashion, dance, and storytelling, his videos became cultural events that still inspire artists today.

From cinematic epics like Thriller to performance-driven visuals like Billie Jean, his videography remains unmatched.

Here are The most unforgettable Michael Jackson music videos that defined him as the King of Pop.

1. Thriller (1983)

2. Billie Jean (1983)

3. Beat It (1983)

4. Smooth Criminal (1988)

5. Black or White (1991)

6. Remember the Time (1992)

7. Bad (1987)

8. Scream (1995)

9. You Rock My World (2001)

10. The Way You Make Me Feel (1987)

11. Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough (1979)

12. They Don’t Care About Us (1996)

13. Rock With You (1979)

14. Leave Me Alone (1989)

15. Dirty Diana (1988)

