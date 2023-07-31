Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]

HBO Max’s Euphoria star Angus Cloud died at 25 years old. The actor best known for playing Fez “Fez” O’Neil on the show shared his battles with his mental health publicly, and sadly, lost the fight. We remember Angus for being a refreshing talent on the show and a fan-favorite amongst viewers. Check out a gallery of our favorite photos of Angus Cloud inside.

TMZ first reported the news today (July 31). Cloud’s family released a statement about Cloud.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The statement continued, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud rose to prominence playing Fez on HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama series “Euphoria.” He was a main character on the show’s first two seasons.

Euphoria returned after three years, and its executive producer Zendaya mentions that the time off was necessary for the show to grow to new heights. Six characters from the cast received the show’s signature backstory episode introductory treatment in the first season. Yet, fans still hadn’t tapped into characters like Cloud as the thoughtful drug dealer.

The season two finale left Fezco in an unpredictable, life-threatening position. Nate, portrayed by Jacob Elordi, left Fezco with some unfinished business. Last night’s premiere finally gave fans a closer look inside Scorsesian Fez’s backstory, and it ends right where the story left off. There were several moments to relish in within the second season, but Cloud’s performance was an unexpected, pleasant surprise.

Cloud spoke with GQ in 2019 about how his role as Fezco wasn’t planned.

“Last year, the Oakland native was walking down a Manhattan street,” GQ writer, Mia Galuppo writes in the profile article. “So Cloud was walking down that street when he was stopped by a pushy representative who said she worked for a casting company, asking him to come in to read for a new TV series.

Cloud shares that he believed the random encounter was a hoax.

“I was confused and I didn’t want to give her my phone number,” he shares. “I thought it was a scam.”

It was indeed meant to be. He soon found himself reading lines from Euphoria’s pilot episode, adding: “I had to change it a little bit. To make it sound real, like how I would say it.”

The flourishing actor quickly found stardom in being himself and later honing in on his craft through a series of classes. The article also mentions that he studied at the prestigious Oakland School for the Arts, which is the same performing arts institution attended by Euphoria co-star and executive producer Zendaya before she became a prosperous Disney Channel star.

Cloud’s focus was technical theater, so he spent majority of his time there building the sets and lighting the stage for the “real actors.”

The Euphoria star became a fan favorite, because of his natural knack for acting and hard work.

“It’s a different kind of hard,” he shares of his new experience onscreen. “I am not running around sweating, but it’s that mental shit. You have to stay focused. You have to be on point. You can’t call in sick. Acting takes a lot out of you. I’d be drained, but I was just sitting there acting.”

Rest easy, to this gentle giant. He will certainly be missed.

Check out a gallery of Angus Cloud below:

