Listen Live
News

Questlove Declared Hip-Hop Dead Amid Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef, X Reacts

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Questlove opined on the ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar but some fans called his statements dramatic after the war of words largely concluded. The veteran drummer from The Roots band believed that the battle between the two titans took nasty turns, thus signaling a death knell for Hip-Hop.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, 53, took to social media to issue one of the loudest detracting statements yet to emerge against what is one of the biggest Hip-Hop beef battles in the history of the genre.

“Nobody won the war,” Questlove opened his statement with. “This wasn’t about skill. This was a wrestling match level mudslinging and takedown by any means necessary — women & children (& actual facts) be damned.”

The statement continued with “Same audience wanting blood will soon put up ‘rip’ posts like they weren’t part of the problem. Hip Hop truly is dead.”

The caption of the Instagram post with the statement read “Here We Are Now…Entertain us?,” which seems to be aimed at Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

As it stands, K-Dot doesn’t seem to want any manner of reconciliation with Drizzy and said as much on the track “euphoria” where the Compton lyricist rapped, “Whoever that’s f*ckin’ with him, f*ck you n*ggas, and f*ck the industry too” and once more on “Not Like Us” with the lines, “The industry can hate me, f*ck ’em all and they mama.”

As far as responses go, Drake’s last missive was “The Heart Part 6” and the two have left it at that. The Canadian superstar is contending with other issues after a security guard was shot outside his home in a drive-by shooting along with another incident in which a man was arrested for trying to break into the the massive mansion.

On X, formerly Twitter, the comments from Questlove garnered some sharp responses. However, we’ve got reactions from all sides below.

Photo: Getty

Questlove Declared Hip-Hop Dead Amid Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef, X Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Local

Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

exhale youtube thumbnail for Karen Vaughn Podcast
Local

Exhale Podcast Episode 7 | Letting Go and Asking for Help

Local

19-year-old Arrested for Northwest Side Murder

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close