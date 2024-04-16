Listen Live
Photos: Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Night Experience

Published on April 16, 2024

2024 WNBA Draft

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Caitlin Clark had quite the experience at the 2024 WNBA Draft as she was selected as the number 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever Monday evening.

This moment Caitlin has been working so hard for her entire life become a reality. Transitioning from collegiate success to the WNBA was the next challenge she was ready to face.

Being chosen as the top pick by the Fever not only validated her exceptional talent but also positioned her as a key player to watch in the upcoming WNBA season.

If you havn’t heard the buzz around Caitlin Clark, you will.

RELATED: Indiana Fever Will Have 36 of 40 Games Nationally Televised

RELATED: Indiana Fever 2024 Regular Season Schedule | WNBA

The stage is set for Caitlin to start a new chapter in her basketball journey in Indiana.

Take a look below at Caitlin Clark’s full WNBA Draft Experience!

1. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

2. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

3. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

4. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

5. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

6. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

7. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

8. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

9. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

10. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

11. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

12. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

13. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

14. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

15. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

16. Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty
