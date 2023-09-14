Listen Live
On This Day September 14, 1999: Ol’ Dirty Bastard Released His Final Studio Album N*gga Please

Published on September 14, 2023

Ol’ Dirty Bastard, the energetic and iconic rapper of  Wu-Tang Clan, left a big mark on the world in 1999. During this year, he dropped his final studio album, “Nigga Please,” a controversial and unapologetically raw project. The album displayed ODB’s fearless and boundary-pushing approach to music.

Nigga Please” contained fearless lyrics, unorthodox beats, and ODB’s unique, gritty voice. Tracks like “Got Your Money” featuring Kelis showcased his ability to blend humor and arrogance easily. However, the album also stirred controversy due to its provocative title, reflecting the complex dynamics of race, identity, and language in hip-hop.

Despite its divisive nature, “Nigga Please” solidified Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s status as a pioneer in the genre. Sadly, his career was cut short when he passed away in 2004. Yet, his music lives on as a testament to his unique creativity and unapologetic individuality, making “Nigga Please” a memorable final chapter in his legacy. Check out the album below!

1. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Recognize feat. Chris Rock – Nigga Please

2. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – I Can’t Wait – Nigga Please

3. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Cold Blooded – Nigga Please

4. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Got Your Money feat. Kelis – Nigga Please

5. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Rollin Wit You – Nigga Please

6. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Gettin High – Nigga Please

7. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – You Don’t Want To Fuck With Me – Nigga Please

8. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Nigga Please – Nigga Please

9. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Dirt Dog – Nigga Please

10. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Good Morning Heartache feat. Lil Mo – Nigga Please

11. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – All In Together Now – Nigga Please

12. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Cracker Jack – Nigga Please

13. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – I Want Pussy – Nigga Please

