On This Day August 29, 1995: Junior M.A.F.I.A. Released Their Debut Album Conspiracy

Published on August 29, 2023

2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Junior M.A.F.I.A., an influential and legendary East Coast hip-hop collective from Brooklyn, made a huge impact with the release of their debut album “Conspiracy” on August 29, 1995. This album marked a huge moment in the 90s rap scene, solidifying their connection with the legendary Notorious B.I.G. The group stands for “Masters At Finding Intelligent Attitudes,” and this project accumulated a lot of attention for its gritty lyrics and East Coast sound.

Conspiracy” displayed the talents of Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s members, including Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, and Biggie himself. The album talked about street life, loyalty, and the struggles of existing on the East Coast, painting a clear picture of life in Brooklyn. The track “Player’s Anthem” was an immediate hit, with its catchy chorus capturing the group’s flow.

Conspiracy” remains a solid part of hip-hop history. It not only solidified Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s place within the rap world but also provided a platform for individual members to shine.

READ MORE

Lil Kim Proves She’s The Queen of The Jungle In An Animal Print Ensemble At The Celebrate Biggie Concert

1. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Intro

2. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – White Chalk

3. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Excuse Me

4. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Realms Of Junior M.A.F.I.A.

5. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Player’s Anthem

6. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – I Need You Tonight

7. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Get Money

8. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – I’ve Been

9. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Crazaay

10. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Back Stabbers

11. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Shot!

12. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Lyrical Wizardry

13. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Oh My Lord

14. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Murder Onze

15. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Outro

