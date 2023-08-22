On This Day August 22, 2006: J Dilla Released His Third Album The Shining

The late Detroit rapper J Dilla’s posthumous third studio album, “The Shining,” was released today, in 2006. It served as a testament to his work in the producer world. J Dilla was also a member of the infamous rap group, Slum Village consisting of him, T3, & Young RJ. It was released in 2006, after his unexpected passing, the album gives us a beautiful blend of soulful beats, expert sampling, and signature rhythms that marked Dilla’s distinctive sound.

The album showcased his ability to seamlessly combine various musical elements, evolving past traditional genre boundaries. Collaborations with artists like Common, Busta Rhymes, and D’Angelo brought diverse sounds to the album.

“The Shining” is bittersweet due to it being a posthumous album, but it embodies J Dilla’s creativity and emphasizes his influence on the evolution of hip-hop production. The album serves as a tribute to an icon who forever changed the landscape of music and continues to inspire producers and artists all over the world. Check out some of the album below!