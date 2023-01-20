WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami’s latest episode of Caresha Please, her interview-based talk show on Revolt TV, is trending this morning, and it’s not because there’s a new City Girls album in the works.

The stunning revelation came about during Yung Miami’s interview with guest Trina. While playing a round of Resha Roulette, her branded x-rated game that requires participants to pull a card and then take a shot of liquor if it applies to their life, Caresha made a stark admission.

That’s right, Yung Miami enjoys ‘golden showers’. Put plainly, she admits that she enjoys being pee’d on during sex.

It didn’t take long for the internet to run with the story, prompting #PeeDiddy, a reference to her older lover Diddy, to trend on social media.

Despite the new attention and apparent questions of sexual sanitation, Yung Miami remains unbothered. She went to Twitter herself to admit “Y’all know idgaf!”.

Watch the entire interview below, then keep scrolling to check out some of Twitter’s best reactions to the latest drama surrounding Yung Miami!

Oh, Word!? ‘Pee Diddy’ Trends After Yung Miami’s Latest Sexual Confession was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com