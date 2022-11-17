B.I.G. Forever? Meta’s Biggie VR Concert Gets Met With Mixed Reactions

When it comes to the legacy of The Notorious B.I.G., an iconic rapper that made a lasting impact on hip-hop before his senseless murder on March 9, 1997, there are very few deceased musicians that have seen posthumous idolization quite like the Brooklyn icon.

Biopics, clothing collabs, sneakers, limited edition Budweiser cans and even NYC MetroCards are just some of the postmortem partnerships we’ve seen associated with the estate of Christopher Wallace so far.

Not to be outdone, Meta is now the latest to get down with the business of Biggie by actually bringing him back in the metaverse for a VR concert experience in collaboration with his estate. It’s the latest part of a year-long celebration that his estate has dedicated to accomplishing in 2022 to celebrate Biggie’s would-be 50th birthday and honor the 25th anniversary of his death.

However — dare we even say it? – is all the BIG love a bit, well, too much? Some fans of the late emcee are beginning to wonder…

As the official preview states (seen above), “The Notorious B.I.G Sky’s the Limit: A VR Concert Experience” is set to provide a truly immersive opportunity to see Biggie’s world from a whole new perspective.

Through Meta Horizon Worlds, fans will be able to journey through “The Brook,” a recreated version of the Brooklyn that B.I.G. grew up in during the ’80s and ’90s. It also will include “virtual” appearances by Latto, Nardo Wick, Eli Fross, BIG’s former protege Lil Cease, his Bad Boy colleagues The Lox, “Sky’s the Limit” producer DJ Clark Kent and, not surprisingly, his partner in rhyme Diddy.

While it makes absolute sense to honor the legacy of an artist that is still missed by the masses, some have taken to social media to call out both Meta and his estate for continuing to market off his life after death. Some have compared it, both respectfully and despairingly, to the still-viral 2Pac Hologram performance at Coachella 2012. However, even that was perceived as a once-in-a-lifetime occasion that hasn’t been duplicated within the past decade. Creating a virtual space where Biggie lives, interacts and performs music for you is where things begin to feel a little eerie.

Will you be tuning in on December 16 for ‘The Notorious B.I.G Sky’s the Limit: A VR Concert Experience’? Let us know after peeping the conversation below currently going down on social media:

