Meek Mill Gets Flame Broiled On X For Asking How Africans Stream His Music

They say all publicity is good publicity but every single time Meek Mill finds himself trending on social media, it only hurts his brand. And the Philadelphia rapper has no one to blame but himself every single damn time.

Over the weekend the Philadelphia rapper once again found himself getting roasted by his own accord after he took to X and randomly asked “Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having on big show their few years back … how do yall listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria?”

That was all it took for X to pounce on the man that fumbled Nicki Minaj and cook him with all the seasonings. With many feeling that Meek seemingly thought that the internet struggle was next level in South Africa, users began to respond to Meek with hilarious posts about how his music gets into the ears of South Africans with comedic responses like this one.

We crying, b.

Others took him to task for the question and simply blasted him for even asking how his music gets streamed in South Africa. Still, Meek didn’t seem to be the outrage he conjured up and followed up the backlash by explaining that it was a business related inquiry as “none of my contracts say they have rights to distribute me in Africa … basically looking for the money trail?”

Unfortunately for Meek, the hits just kept on coming. Check out some more responses to Meek’s tweet below and let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments section.

