Listen Live
Entertainment

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Arrivals

Source: River Callaway / Getty

*Trigger Warning: Mentions of rape, pedophilia and drugging*

An old school proverb once said “He who digs a hole for someone will fall in it himself.” Well, it looks like Metro Boomin may be learning that the hard way.

As you know, the super-producer has been one of the major players in the whole Drake/Kendrick Lamar rap beef, with Metro co-signing a lot of Kendrick’s accusations, including the ones accusing Drake of being a sex offender and an overall weirdo.

However, the internet sleuths on X (formerly Twitter) would soon find out that Metro may not have room to talk, as past tweets came to the light on Tuesday (May 7). As HotNewHipHop reports, Metro posted the tweets between 2009 and 2014, and a lot of them referenced, among other things, engaging with underaged girls… the EXACT same thing that Drake is accused of.

While Metro has since taken the offending tweets down… screenshots are forever. Not surprisingly, the hashtag #MetroGroomin has been trending all morning… and the following tweets show exactly why.

Check out the (erased) tweets + reactions below!

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Local

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Local

Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress

Local

‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close