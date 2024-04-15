Listen Live
Entertainment

Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]

Published on April 15, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

Source: R1 / R1


Latto has been big steppin’ through the rap game with her music & her looks. Speaking of looks, did you know she got it from her mama?! Misti Pitts is the name of Big Latto’s mother. The Clayco superstar went on IG recently to post a pic of her mom serving looks.

Check out some photos of Latto’s beautiful momma Misti Pitts below!

 

RELATED: Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

RELATED: What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

RELATED: 21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]

HOMEPAGE

Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

10 items
Entertainment

Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Tamir Rice All Over Again: Video Shows Akron Cop Quickly Shooting Black Teen Holding Fake Gun

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close