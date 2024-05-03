Listen Live
Kung Fu Kenny Not Letting Up: Kendrick’s Second Diss, 6:16 in LA

Published on May 3, 2024

Kendrick Lamar To Perform At Primavera Sound

Source: Europa Press News / Getty

Music never sleeps, and apparently neither does Kendrick Lamar… The Compton rapper released a new diss track titled “6:16 in LA” on exclusively on Instagram early Friday morning. The second diss immediately follows Kendrick’s first diss titled “euphoria” released on YouTube Wednesday morning. An immediate tidbit to catch is the clear shade to Drake’s infamous, vibey timestamp records like 4PM in Calabasas, 7AM on Bridle Path, 8AM in Charlotte, and more. Kendrick floats over a classic Al Green sample, sticking to the same script: he don’t like Drake.

Listen to the track here:

Get In The Booth

Kendrick is letting us know he is not the rapper to be played with, and he’s got time. Similarly to “euphoria“, the rapper fills the song up with Easter eggs. Fans notice the title itself has several clever meanings. Was it intentional?

  1. Kendrick Lamar dropped the song at exactly 6:16am.
  2. June 16th is Father’s Day in Canada— a clear shot at Drake’s fatherhood and possibly his relationship with his own father.
  3. Tupac Shakur was born June 16th. Drake’s “Taylor Made” diss, now removed, featured AI verses with the voices of Tupac & Snoop Dogg.

Drake has yet to jump in the booth to respond to Kenny’s two tracks. But, he did respond on Instagram, in true Drizzy fashion— posting a clip from the movie 10 Things I Hate About You where Julia Stiles’ character reads a poem in front of the class, saying “I hate the way you talk to me, and the way you cut your hair/ I hate the way you drive my car, I hate it when you stare…”

Keep scrolling to see what the people are saying about “6:16 in LA“!

 

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts

The Squabbling Continues: Quavo Lashes Back At Chris Brown In Venomous Diss

The post Kung Fu Kenny Not Letting Up: Kendrick’s Second Diss, 6:16 in LA appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

Kung Fu Kenny Not Letting Up: Kendrick’s Second Diss, 6:16 in LA  was originally published on wiznation.com

