While COVID-19 is still very much ravaging the nation, folks are going against the grain by ignoring the CDC guidelines. In Houston, Bow Wow performed inside a packed club with hardly a mask in sight.

We’re trying to get more intel on which club allowed this health hazard of a party and concert went down but from what we can tell, it looks like folks were packed inside the venue backs to butt cheeks. What is especially troubling is that beyond folks clearly ignoring the six-feet rule that has been suggested by health officials, the other barrier against infections in masks were not donned for the most part.

A closer look at the video does reveal that a small handful of people had on masks but that has to be a miserable experience inside a hot, sweaty club.

There are two running thoughts here that we’re wrestling with. One, who knew that Shad Moss was still a draw that he could pack a club, and two, he had the spot jumping so apparently we’re the ones who didn’t know he had a fan base this large. No diss to Mr. Moss, we know he’s got some hits in the can but few would say he’s been burning up the charts in the last year or so.

Bow Wow has been catching a lot of heat in the news lately, this after the rapper was seen with a large group of people on a very tiny boat, sparking a flurry of slander from Twitter.

As one can assume, the latest clip of Bow Wow hosting a potential COVID-19 superspreader event in Houston has garnered some strong reactions from folks online. We don’t revel in kicking someone when they’re down but sometimes, it’s warranted in cases such as these.

We’ve got the best reactions from Twitter regarding Bow Wow’s ill-advised Houston jam below.

Bow Wow got the club packed in Houston pic.twitter.com/iY83PSA5J3 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) January 16, 2021

—

Photo: Getty

Just A Lil’ COVID-19: Petite Rapper Bow Wow Holds Superspreader Concert In Houston was originally published on hiphopwired.com