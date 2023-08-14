Listen Live
Indy

Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Published on August 14, 2023

If you haven’t been living underneath a rock then you might know that Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill came to Indianapolis on August 13th, 2023 to perform at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park! The legends joined together for a night of 90s fun, diving into the throwbacks we all know and love from the nostalgic days. Check out some of the performances and photos of Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill performing live below!

 

1.

2.

3.

4. Dru Hill

4. Dru Hill

5. Dru Hill

5. Dru Hill

6. Dru Hill

6. Dru Hill

7. SWV

7. SWV

8. SWV

8. SWV

9. Dru Hill

9. Dru Hill

10. Dru Hill

10. Dru Hill

11. Dru Hill

11. Dru Hill

12. SWV

12. SWV

13. SWV

13. SWV

14. SWV

14. SWV

15. SWV

15. SWV

16. Dru Hill

16. Dru Hill

17. Dru Hill

17. Dru Hill

18. SWV

18. SWV

19. SWV

19. SWV

20. SWV

20. SWV

21. SWV

21. SWV

22. Jodeci

22. Jodeci

23. SWV

23. SWV

24. Jodeci

24. Jodeci

25. Jodeci

25. Jodeci

26. Jodeci

26. Jodeci

27. Jodeci

27. Jodeci

