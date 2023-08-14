Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

If you haven’t been living underneath a rock then you might know that Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill came to Indianapolis on August 13th, 2023 to perform at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park! The legends joined together for a night of 90s fun, diving into the throwbacks we all know and love from the nostalgic days. Check out some of the performances and photos of Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill performing live below!
