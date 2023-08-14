Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

If you haven’t been living underneath a rock then you might know that Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill came to Indianapolis on August 13th, 2023 to perform at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park! The legends joined together for a night of 90s fun, diving into the throwbacks we all know and love from the nostalgic days. Check out some of the performances and photos of Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill performing live below!

1. 2. 3. 4. Dru Hill Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 5. Dru Hill Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 6. Dru Hill Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 7. SWV Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 8. SWV Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 9. Dru Hill Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 10. Dru Hill Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 11. Dru Hill Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 12. SWV Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 13. SWV Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 14. SWV Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 15. SWV Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 16. Dru Hill Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 17. Dru Hill Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 18. SWV Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 19. SWV Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 20. SWV Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 21. SWV Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 22. Jodeci Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 23. SWV Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 24. Jodeci Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 25. Jodeci Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 26. Jodeci Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hull Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 27. Jodeci Source:Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill Concert