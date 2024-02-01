Listen Live
Indy

Indy Hot Spots With Hot 100.9!

Published on February 1, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Indy Hot Spots WTLC places around Indianapolis That are popular

The Indy Hot Spots with Hot 100.9 wants to highlight some of hottest places in Indy for you!

Both locals and tourists in Indianapolis, can see below a comprehensive guide to the city’s best hot spot restaurants, nightlife activities, and fun attractions.

Our mission is to empower businesses to promote themselves and attract visitors here to help continue to bring life and support the vibrant and dynamic culture of Indianapolis.

Indy Hot Spots With Hot 100.9!  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Garrett’s Smokehouse BBQ – 5502 Emerson Way 

Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ – 5502 Emerson Way  Source:n/a

Want some tender, mouthwatering, finger licking good ribs? From smoked ribs and rib tips to chicken and turkey, Garretts Smokehouse BBQ bringing real BBQ BACK! Call 317-722-0506 to order for carry out. 

PHONE: 317-722-0506 

URL: https://garrettsbbq.com/ 

2. 1313 Eatery – 5299 E. 38TH Street

1313 Eatery – 5299 E. 38TH Street Source:n/a

Home of the famous Grippo Wings! Rated the #1 Best Wing Spot in Indy in 2021.  

PHONE: (317)602-6379 

URL: https://1313eateryin.com/

3. Full beauty Brands

Full beauty Brands Source:n/a

Full Beauty Brands Fulfillment Center is hiring 1st & 3rd shift call 317-266-3355 or text the word TOOLS to 317-947-5040 to receive application link. 

PHONE: 317-266-3355 

URL: https://www.fbbrands.com/ 

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close