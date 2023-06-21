The Juneteenth Foundation is back with its 2nd annual Juneteenth Honors, an upscale awards show that brings together African American culture’s biggest names in music, sports, film, and philanthropy.

RELATED: Our Founder Cathy Hughes Honored At The Inaugural Juneteenth Honors!

The Juneteenth Honors is an award and music show that commemorates our national Juneteenth holiday and the freedom of enslaved African-Americans in 1865. For the second edition, the show included some of the world’s largest names in entertainment, music, and culture! The event will be hosted by MC Late and honored; Tamika Mallory, Rohan Marley plus more with performances by Ashanti, Ja Rule, Toosii, Iam Compton, Lalah Hathaway, and the Howard University Gospel Choir.

Continue scrolling for photos from this amazing event!

READ MORE ABOUT JUNETEENTH:

ICYMI: Juneteenth Honors 2023 Featuring Ashanti, Ja Rule, MC Lyte, Rohan Marley + More! [Photos] was originally published on mymajicdc.com