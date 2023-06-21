The Juneteenth Foundation is back with its 2nd annual Juneteenth Honors, an upscale awards show that brings together African American culture’s biggest names in music, sports, film, and philanthropy.
RELATED: Our Founder Cathy Hughes Honored At The Inaugural Juneteenth Honors!
The Juneteenth Honors is an award and music show that commemorates our national Juneteenth holiday and the freedom of enslaved African-Americans in 1865. For the second edition, the show included some of the world’s largest names in entertainment, music, and culture! The event will be hosted by MC Late and honored; Tamika Mallory, Rohan Marley plus more with performances by Ashanti, Ja Rule, Toosii, Iam Compton, Lalah Hathaway, and the Howard University Gospel Choir.
Continue scrolling for photos from this amazing event!
READ MORE ABOUT JUNETEENTH:
- 5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth
- Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina Knowles-Lawson Has Celebrated For Years
- Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday Unanimously Passed By Senate
ICYMI: Juneteenth Honors 2023 Featuring Ashanti, Ja Rule, MC Lyte, Rohan Marley + More! [Photos] was originally published on mymajicdc.com
1. Ashanti Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
2. Toosii Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
3. DJ 5’9 at the 2023 Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
4. Ashanti & Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
5. Toosii Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
6. Rohan Marley At The 2023 Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
7. Ashanti Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
8. Lalah Hathaway At The 2023 Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
9. MC Lyte At The 2023 Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
10. Ashanti Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
11. Toosii Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
12. Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
13. Ashanti Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
14. Iam Compton Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
15. DJ 5’9 at the 2023 Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
16. Ashanti & Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
17. Ashanti & Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
18. Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
19. Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
20. Tamika Mallory at the 2023 Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
21. MC Lyte & Rohan Marley at the 2023 Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
22. DJ 5’9 at the 2023 Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
23. Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
24. Iam Compton, MC Lyte & Toosii at the 2023 Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
25. MC Lyte at the 2023 Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
26. Rohan Marley, Ja Rule, MC Lyte & Hill Harper At The 2023 Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
27. Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
28. Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
29. DJ 5’9 at the 2023 Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
30. Ashanti Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
31. Toosii Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
32. Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
33. DJ 5’9 at the 2023 Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
34. MC Lyte at the 2023 Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
35. DJ 5’9 at the 2023 Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
36. Juneteenth HonorsSource:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital
37. Ashanti & Ja Rule At The Juneteenth Honors 2023Source:@jeffondigital
Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital