Here’s What You Missed At Mike Rubin’s Star-Studded All-White 4th Of July Party In The Hamptons

Social media was flooded with celebrities wearing their all-white at Mike Rubin’s 4th of July party in the Hamptons yesterday that looked like it was full of fun.

The star-studded event was held at Rubin’s $50 million oceanfront estates where celebrities filled the place with celebration and a good time. There were performances from Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and more. Many NBA players also were in attendance like Devin Booker, Draymond Green, Carmelo Anthony, Jayson Tatum, and Donovan Mitchell.

