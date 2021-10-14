Happy Birthday, Usher! Celebrate With 11 Of His Greatest Love Songs

Happy Birthday, Usher ! The singer celebrates his 43rd birthday today. We take a moment to appreciate the classic love songs he’s given to fans over the years.

Usher started off at local singing competitions at the tender age of 12 years old where he caught the eye of a Laface Records A&R, and the rest was history. His classic hit songs like Yeah! and top charting album Confessions earned him a number of accolades. Usher has received countless awards for his stellar achievements in music from Grammys to Billboard awards.

The superstar has achieved such success with his distinct vocals, dance moves and stellar performance. Usher is an all-around talent, who most recently proved nothing has changed beginning his Las Vegas residency over the summer.

The singer and songwriter has collaborated on some of the biggest records like Grammy award-winning hit singles “My Boo” with Alicia Keys and “Yeah!” featuring fellow Atliens, Lil Jon and Ludacris. Usher’s range extends beyond sappy love songs, but those were the songs that stuck with fans forever. His earlier anthems like “You Make Me Wanna,” “Nice & Slow” and “U Got It Bad” are the R&B classics that make you want to grab the air as you sing alongside the vocal beast that is Usher Raymond.

As we celebrate Usher’s 43rd birthday, we cherish some of his greatest love songs with this list. Not all of Usher’s love songs are about the happy moments we share with our partners, but he dives into the realities of heartbreak and disappointment as well. Usher has always tackled the many phases of love in a way that is relatable and worthy of singing at the next karaoke function. Enjoy these timeless R&B bops that will stand the test of time.

Happiest of birthdays to the great Usher Raymond! Check out Usher’s greatest love songs below: