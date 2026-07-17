Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2026
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2026
Every year with the help of the internet we come across some truly entertaining and amusing names of players who are playing college football this season.
From our list in 2025, some are graduated or moved on. Two names we will truly miss are Demon Clowney & Dude Person.
But in our new 2026 list below we have some new faces! Some of the players are freshman, or some players names have just been brought to the surface over the last year.
The names listed below have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts that consume the game at a high rate. Have you heard an announcer announce Tommy Running Rabbit’s name on live tv yet?
Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college football but we know we have the most accurate list and the best for your entertainment!
While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.
Check out our list of Funniest College Football Player Names of 2026 below!
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1. Prayer Young-Blackgoat – Linebacker – Arizona State
Year: Redshirt Sophomore
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
2. Noble Young-Blackgoat – Linebacker – Northern Arizona
Year: Sophomore
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
3. Tommy Running Rabbit – Running Back – Montana
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
4. Da’Realyst Clark – Wide Receiver – Kent State
Year: Senior
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
5. Rocky Beers – Tight End – Ohklahoma
Year: Redshirt Senior
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
6. Blazen Lono-Wong – DL – Arizona State
Year: Redshirt Junior
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
7. Legend Journey – Defensive End – California
Year: Redshirt Sophomore
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
8. Moh Bility – WR – Rice
Year: Redshirt Junior
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
9. Noah Knigga – Linebacker – Easter Michigan University
Year: Sophomore
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
10. Nitro Tuggle – Wide Receiver – South Carolina
Year: Junior
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
11. Grant Beerman – LB – Illinois
Year: Sophomore
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
12. Sirr Bible – Linebacker – San Jose State
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
13. Deuce Knight – Quarterback – Ole Miss
Year: Freshman
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
14. King Large – OL – Missouri State
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
15. Hannes Hammer – OL – UCONN
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2026 was originally published on 1075thefan.com