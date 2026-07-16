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Ice Cube marks 30th anniversary with a major sequel reveal

Published on July 16, 2026

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16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards - Show
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Ice Cube marks 30th anniversary with a major sequel reveal

Ice Cube and Mike Epps have confirmed that a fourth installment of the Friday franchise, titled Last Friday, is in development and set to begin production later this year. The new film will focus on gentrification in the neighborhood, staying true to the original’s community storytelling. Talks with Chris Tucker to reprise his role as Smokey are ongoing, with both Ice Cube and Epps optimistic about his return. A one-night-only live celebration, Everyday’s Friday, will honor the franchise’s 30th anniversary with music, comedy, and a costume contest for fans. The announcement comes after years of speculation, giving loyal fans something to look forward to after nearly three decades. Source: https://rollingout.com/2026/07/15/ice-cube-marks-30th-anniversary/

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