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Bill Cosby Cites Failing Health to Dodge $60M Assault Deposition

Bill Cosby’s failing health has prevented him from sitting for a deposition in a civil case. In that case, he was ordered to pay nearly $60 million to a woman who accused him of sexual assault over five decades ago. The 89-year-old entertainer’s attorney cited his worsening medical conditions, including being legally blind and having mobility limitations, as reasons for his inability to attend the depositions. Furthermore, the deposition had to be canceled because Cosby’s support person was not available on the scheduled days. The lawsuit was brought by Donna Motsinger, who accused Cosby of drugging and raping her in 1972. This case resulted in a $59.25 million judgment, which Cosby has denied and sought a new trial for. However, the judge rejected his claims. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/bill-cosby-sexual-assault-trial-health