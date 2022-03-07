Drip For Sale: 5 Black Style Leaders You Should Get Familiar With In 2022

Sponsored By Infiniti
The world doesn’t move without Black creativity and this could not be more true in 2022. Here are five style leaders you should tap into.
As our culture continues to strive for better racial equity throughout various sectors of business there are some individuals who are leading the charge in fashion. Gone are the days where the people of color who curate the pieces you wear on your body do not have a face and name you can relate to. In the last two years alone several figures within the style industry have stepped up to not only drive fashion forward the right way but to also up the ante with regards to representation.
We could be here all week if we were to try and namecheck all the folks who are representing the culture the right way. Still, CassiusLife.com has highlighted five creatives who are not only driving change in the fashion industry but also continue to deliver heat. Without further ado here are 5 Black style leaders you should get familiar with in 2022.
1. Joe FreshgoodsSource:@joefreshgoods Instagram
Joe Freshgoods started his fashion journey in the early 2000’s making t-shirts in his kitchen. Since then he has been a go-to creative when brands need to tell their stories in an authentic manner. The Chicago native has worked with AT&T, McDonald’s, and The Chicago Bears. Most recently his New Balance designs have been some of the most talked about drops in 2021. Additionally his collections have been featured in magazines like Vogue and GQ.
2. Salehe BemburySource:@salehebembury Instagram
You know you’re influential when you can say that you helped make Crocs cool on the streets. Known for his luxurious approach to street style, New York City native Salehe Bembury has numerous wins under his belt including his work at YEEZY for season 3-4, the Versace Chain Reaction Sneakers and more recently his appointment to Creative Director at LeBron James’ Uninterrupted brand.
3. Mimi PlangeSource:@mimiplange Instagram
Simply put, Mimi Plange doesn’t get her just due. The Ghanaian born American designer came together with Paris born Senegelese entrepreneur, Ibrahim Ndoye to launch the Mimi Plange label in 2010. Billed as an American sportswear brand infused with art and dark romance the label has enjoyed support and advocacy from the likes of former First Lady Michelle Obama, Vanessa Hudgens, Serena Williams, Rihanna, Paris Hilton, Michelle Trachtenberg, Viola Davis, Regina Davis, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monae and Awkwafina. The brand has also been featured in British Vogue, The New York Times, T Magazine, Vogue.com, Ebony Magazine, Vogue UK, Vogue India, WWD, Harpers Bazar, Marie Claire, Essence, Glamour Magazine, Cosmopolitan, and Nylon Magazine.
4. Tremaine EmorySource:@tremaineemory Instagram
The newly appointed Creative Director at SUPREME has a long history in fashion via his own label Denim Tears and consulting the likes of Kanye West for his YEEZY brand. On top of that he uses his celebrity the right way. Back in June 2020 he challenged Nike over their financial commitments to the Black population calling it “a very expensive band-aid”. More recently he went ten toes down on his criticism of the NFL amidst Brian Flores claims that three teams discriminated against regarding his interview.
5. Kerby Jean-RaymondSource:@kerbito Instagram
Kerby Jean-Raymond is the founder and creative director of New York-based label Pyer Moss, which continues to evolve its narrative from nostalgic themes to social commentary. Through the platform of Pyer Moss, Jean-Raymond aims to engage with the past present and future of the black American experience through personal storytelling and provocative showmanship. His tenure as Creative Director at Reebok (he recently announced departure) gave new life to the sports apparel brand specifically their game changing feet pieces (i.e., Experiment 4 Trail Fury, DMX Run Fusion Experiment).