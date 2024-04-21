Damn Haney Trends After Ryan Garcia Scores Three Knockdowns In Massive Upset Victory

Coming into Saturday night, no one expected Ryan Garcia to win his big fight with Devin Haney, mainly because of his behavior leading up to the bout. Somehow, Garcia stunned everyone with a very convincing victory over Haney.

Ryan Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) didn’t give anyone confidence that he would defeat Devin Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) just based on his behavior, but everyone has a puncher’s chance in boxing.

Garcia, a major underdog in the fight, shocked the world by catching Haney with a powerful left hook and dropping him to the mat three times, earning him a major upset victory in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

Two judges scored the fight 114-110 and 115-109 for Garcia, while one judge puzzlingly scored the bout 112-112, giving Garcia the decision. However, he did not leave with Haney’s WBC junior welterweight title because he didn’t make weight, coming in at 143.2 pounds for the 140-pound contest.

“I don’t give a f— what people say about me. I walked through the fire and still held it down and still beat f—ing Devin Haney and still drink every day,” Garcia said, per ESPN. “Not necessarily am I proud of that, but I’m just saying it was a statement to show you, you guys can’t really f— with me.”

During his post-fight interview, Haney expressed disappointment in his performance, saying, “I’m disappointed about my performance. I [showed I] was a true champion, and I could fight after being knocked down.”

“He caught me early when I was sleeping on him,” he added. “He caught me by surprise. I fell asleep on the left hook. … I gave him a shot. It’s only right he gives me a shot back.”

“Damn Haney” Immediately Trends On X

Following the stunning upset, Damn Haney immediately trended on social media, with boxing fans expressing disappointment in the outcome of the fight.

“Damn Haney you let Garcia knock you down three times???? Disgusted,” one X user wrote.

Another X user added, “talked all that about Tank & can’t even stand against Ryan. Damn Haney.”

The potential fight between Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney is in danger now.

You can see more reactions to Haney’s shocking defeat in the gallery below.

Damn Haney Trends After Ryan Garcia Scores Three Knockdowns In Massive Upset Victory was originally published on cassiuslife.com