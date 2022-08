Chaka Khan Lights Up The 2022 Indiana Star Fair

Chaka Khan is a legend through and through.

The 69-year-old first broke big in the 1970s as part of Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and at the Indiana State Fair, she not only showed her staying power over three decades of hits from “I’m Every Woman” to “Tell Me Something Good” and a laundry list of other classics.

“God only knows, and I’m only thankful to God that people still are,” she told the Indiana Gazette about the enduring love she has from fans. “I’m thankful that I can still do this and that people still love me and listen to me. Only by the grace of God could I be here today. I’ve had a tough life, but I’ve made it through – to this point. And I so love my people, the audiences that love me. I’m doing it for love of you, and this is the truth.”

Check out photos from Chaka’s performance powered by WTLC below!