Chaka Khan Is Headed To The Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair announced the first batch of performers that are slated to appear on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.

The legendary Chaka Khan will take the stage on Wednesday, August 3. The 10-time GRAMMY Award Winner has wowed even the most gifted artists. Aretha Franklin has been quoted as saying, “(Chaka) is a one- of- a -kind, premier vocalist.”

Also announced, KANSAS will perform on Friday, July 29, contemporary christian artist Zach Williams will take the stage on Sunday, August 14, the Happy Together Tour returns with The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues and The Cowsills On Wednesday, August 17 and Carly Pearce performs on Friday, August 19.

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. A limited number of premium section access tickets will also be made available at a later time.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

