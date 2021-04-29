Celebrity MUA Ashunta Sheriff Shares 4 Of Her Must-Have Makeup Setting Sprays

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The makeup-loving collective agrees: smudging, fading, or a flaky-looking beat is not the definition of a beauty win. If you take your makeup cues from beauty lovers in the social media orbit, there are many tips and tricks for locking in your beat that these creators swear by. Sometimes it’s best to keep things simple and stay on script. If you’re getting my heavy drift, a makeup setting spray is a must-have for your collection.

A makeup setting spray is pretty much what the name describes. This product is a facial mist that works as the finishing touch to setting your makeup products in place. In other words, it gives your makeup a protective layer, much like a top coat does for nail polish. Hence why makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff swears by this must-have product.

Known as the MUA behind the gorgeous Taraji P. Henson and other Hollywood A-listers, Ashunta plays no games when it comes to delivering a gorgeous beauty beat. The finishing touch to all of her masterpieces is a mist of nourishing setting spray. “The right formula can help to moisturize skin and keep skin soft and supple,” she said. “There are also offerings that can be used to prep skin pre-application and set post-application.”

In the spirit of helping you find the right setting spray to satisfy your needs, we tapped in with Ashunta to find out some of the best picks to add to your beauty arsenal. Keep reading to find four of Ashunta’s favorite makeup setting spray recommendations.

