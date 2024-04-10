Caitlin Clark Breaks Multiple Records During Senior Season At Iowa
Caitlin Clark, the standout basketball star from Iowa, has had a season filled with thrill and record-breaking performances.
Clark made headlines by breaking the NCAA all-time scoring record, a feat untouched for over 50 years.
She shattered records in various categories, including becoming the Division I career and single-season leader in points and three-pointers. Notably, Clark is the first Division-I player to achieve 3,800+ points, 1,000+ assists, and 950+ rebounds in a career, showcasing her exceptional versatility and impact on the court.
Throughout the season, Clark consistently impressed audiences with her remarkable skills, posting high-scoring games and leading her team with exceptional playmaking abilities.
Her influence extended beyond statistics, as she drew record viewership during the championship game, attracting nearly 19 million viewers and turbocharging the surge of interest in women’s sports.
Despite falling short of a national championship, Clark’s legacy remains profound, as she not only dominated on the court but also played a pivotal role in growing the game and inspiring a new generation of athletes.
1. Won second consecutive Wooden AwardSource:Getty
2. Passed Chamique Holdsclaw for the most career NCAA tournament pointsSource:Getty
3. Achieved the most points in a single quarter of an NCAA championship gameSource:Getty
4. Won AP Player of the Year for the second year in a rowSource:Getty
5. Won Naismith Player of the Year for the second year in a rowSource:Getty
6. Passed Taylor Robertson for most career 3-pt FG in Division I historySource:Getty
7. Became first player in NCAA tournament history with 3 career 40-point gamesSource:Getty
IOWA CITY, IOWA- MARCH 3: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes signs autographs fo fans as she leaves the court following the match-up against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)